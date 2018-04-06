WATCH: Unidentified persons hurl crude bombs at BJP workers in West Bengal

Screenshot from ANI video.

In a shocking development, some unidentified persons hurled crude bombs at BJP workers in Murshidabad’s Jangirpur of West Bengal. The incident happened when the BJP workers were going to file nomination for Panchayat polls.

The clashes between BJP and TMC workers have left many injured. As per PTI report, the violence between two parties has claimed at least two lives in Malda and Bankura since the beginning of the filing of nominations on Monday. According to the police, clashes have been reported from the Nabagram area in Murshidabad district, and Nalhati in Birbhum district.

Clashes in Birbhum and Nalhati broke out between the police and BJP supporters when they did not obey orders against holding rallies or processions while filing nomination papers. The orders were issued after an attack on former CPI(M) MP Ramchandra Dome allegedly by TMC supporters. BJP workers were taking out a rally when they were stopped by the police. An argument began between the two sides that led to a clash. Police had to use batons and fired rubber bullets to disperse the mob, a police official told the news agency.

Here is the video of the bomb hurling incident:-

BJP state secretary Shyamapada Mondal was attacked in Bankura allegedly by TMC supporters while he along with his party supporters were going to meet the district magistrate to submit a memorandum on the violence.