Watch: Undertrial brutally attacks policemen inside police station in MP

In a shocking incident, an undertrial prisoner attacked two on-duty cops inside a police station in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind.

By: | New Delhi | Updated: September 11, 2018 4:46 PM
One police personnel was referred to Delhi for treatment while another is under treatment at a hospital in Bhind. (Representational photo)

In a shocking incident, an undertrial prisoner attacked two on-duty cops inside a police station in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind. According to news agency ANI, the incident took place on September 9. One police personnel was referred to Delhi for treatment while another is under treatment at a hospital in Bhind.

The incident was captured in the CCTV camera installed inside the police station. The video released by news agency shows the accused coming from behind and trashing the two guards brutally. Another person seen in the video did not come forward to help.

The incident is a question mark on the safety and security of the personnel inside the high-security police stations. The fights among undertrials, prisoners and prisoners attacking security personnel have been reported frequently. In many cases, use of blades is found to be a common modus operandi by the prisoners. In July, India’s one of the high-security Tihar Central prison witnessed clash which began with an argument between two murder accused. The fight snowballed into a major issue as dozen inmates allegedly broke the doors to their barracks, smashed window panes and even assaulted warders inside the special security ward.

According to an Indian Express report, India’s 1,412 jails are crowded to 114 percent of their capacity. One of the primary reasons is the pendency of court cases. Overcrowding of important jails has caused a serious situation which underscores personal security of police staff as well as undertrials and prisoners.

CCTV monitoring, counselling of prisoners, regular jail visit by seniors to understand the problems, are some of the measures government has deployed to create a safe environment inside the prisons of the country.

