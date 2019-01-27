Watch: Under-construction water pipelines of GVMC catches fire in Visakhapatnam

Image: ANI

An under construction underground pipelines of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) which was going on as a part of the smart city project to provide round the clock water supply to the city, caught ablaze on Saturday. The incident happened near Arilova area of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, The Hans India reported.

The pipelines which caught fire was made of high-density fibre content, and the fire was blazing emitting thick black smoke in the sky. Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot by the authorities, to extinguish the fire – and was brought under control after an hour’s effort.

The GVMC kept a number of pipelines dumped near Arilova for the construction work, which caught fire. The source of the fire is yet to be known. Following this, the Eastern Power Distribution Company of Andhra Pradesh turned off the local feeders as an emergency measure. However, no injuries have been reported.