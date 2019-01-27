Watch: Under-construction water pipelines of GVMC catches fire in Visakhapatnam

By: | Published: January 27, 2019 12:56 PM

Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot by the authorities, to extinguish the fire - and was brought under control after an hour's effort.

fireImage: ANI

An under construction underground pipelines of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) which was going on as a part of the smart city project to provide round the clock water supply to the city, caught ablaze on Saturday. The incident happened near Arilova area of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, The Hans India reported.

The pipelines which caught fire was made of high-density fibre content, and the fire was blazing emitting thick black smoke in the sky. Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot by the authorities, to extinguish the fire – and was brought under control after an hour’s effort.

The GVMC kept a number of pipelines dumped near Arilova for the construction work, which caught fire. The source of the fire is yet to be known. Following this, the Eastern Power Distribution Company of Andhra Pradesh turned off the local feeders as an emergency measure. However, no injuries have been reported.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Watch: Under-construction water pipelines of GVMC catches fire in Visakhapatnam
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition