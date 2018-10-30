Watch: Uber, Ola drivers assaulted for working during strike in Mumbai

The cab drivers are protesting against the ride-hailing firms for a pay increase and better work schedule. (ANI)

In a shocking incident, Uber and Ola drivers were brutally assaulted for plying during a strike in Mumbai. The incident, which happened on Friday, was recorded on camera and went viral on social media.

#WATCH: Ola driver thrashed by protesters for working during indefinite strike called by Ola & Uber cab drivers; Case registered. The protesters are demanding increased earnings& better work schedule. They have been on strike since Oct 22. #Mumbai (Note: Strong language) (26.10) pic.twitter.com/vm21THepjg — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2018

In a 36-second video, protesting fellow drivers can be seen thrashing, abusing and making an Ola driver take off his clothes. Following the incident, the police registered a case and started probing the matter. The drivers began an indefinite strike on October 22.

The cab drivers are protesting against the ride-hailing firms for a pay increase and better work schedule. According to ANI, more than 90 per cent of the cabs are off roads due to the strike.

The drivers have accused Ola and Uber of manipulating bookings and reducing their share of income.