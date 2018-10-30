Watch: Uber, Ola drivers assaulted for working during strike in Mumbai

By: | Published: October 30, 2018 3:54 PM

In a 36-second video, protesting fellow drivers can be seen thrashing, abusing and making an Ola driver take off his clothes.

Uber, Ola, Mumbai, strike, cab drivers protestThe cab drivers are protesting against the ride-hailing firms for a pay increase and better work schedule. (ANI)

In a shocking incident, Uber and Ola drivers were brutally assaulted for plying during a strike in Mumbai. The incident, which happened on Friday, was recorded on camera and went viral on social media.

In a 36-second video, protesting fellow drivers can be seen thrashing, abusing and making an Ola driver take off his clothes. Following the incident, the police registered a case and started probing the matter. The drivers began an indefinite strike on October 22.

The cab drivers are protesting against the ride-hailing firms for a pay increase and better work schedule. According to ANI, more than 90 per cent of the cabs are off roads due to the strike.

The drivers have accused Ola and Uber of manipulating bookings and reducing their share of income.

