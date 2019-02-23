Watch: Two prevented from raising Tricolour at Lal Chowk in Srinagar, detained

Two persons were prevented from unfurling the Tricolour at Lal Chowk in Srinagar on Saturday morning. They were detained by the security officials present there when the duo tried to unfurl the national flag.

According to police, two detained persons have been identified as the workers of political party Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

Police said that they reached the Lal Chowk in the morning and tried to unfurl the tricolour but they were prevented and detained.

The detained persons said that they wanted to unfurl the national flag at clock tower here to pay respects to the jawans who were martyred in February 14 terror attack in Pulwama. A total of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel had lost their lives in one of the worst terror attacks in the Valley.

Police said that the SAD workers were prevented from raising the triolour and detained immediately by the officials in view of the law and order situation in the border state.

The detained persons will be sent back to Punjab, police said.

The Lal Chowk in Srinagar gained political significance in 1992 when BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi led a group to hoist the Tricolour atop the Clock Tower on Republic Day.

Meanwhile, local authorities have imposed curfew in the parts of Valley following the Pulwama encounter in which two terrorists including the mastermind of February 14 terror attack Kamran alias Ghazi Rasheed were killed.