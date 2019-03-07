Watch: Two Kashmiris selling dry fruits on roadside attacked by saffron-clad goons in Lucknow, one arrested

By: | Updated: March 7, 2019 11:11 AM

The incident took place in Daliganj area of Lucknow. The two Kashmiris were selling dry fruits when they were attacked by the goons.

attack on kashmiris, attack on kashmiri studentsThe two Kashmiris were selling dry fruits when they were attacked by saffron-clad goons

Attack on Kashmiris: A group of saffron clad people were caught on camera thrashing two Kashmiri people in Lucknow on Wednesday. A video of the incident which has now gone viral shows goons assaulting the Kashmiris who were selling dry fruits on a roadside. The gang abused the vendors, slapped and beat them up with a stick just because they were from Kashmir. The attackers also asked the two to produce their Aadhar cards.

Video shows a few passers-by rushed to their rescue. Later, local police reached the site and took the control of the incident. The incident took place in Daliganj area of Lucknow and was caught on mobile camera by a passer-by.

Watch video: Two Kashmiri vendors thrashed in Lucknow publicly

Police has so far arrested one attacker who has been identified as Bajrang Sonkar. Police said that a hunt is underway to trace the whereabouts of second attacker who has been identified as Amar Mishra.

“A man was seen in a viral video thrashing a Kashmiri street vendor in Lucknow, the vendor was later saved by locals. The culprit Bajrang Sonkar has been arrested by Police. Sonkar has criminal background and has 12 cases including a murder case against him,” Kalanidhi Naithani, SSP, said.

When the locals asked victims why they were attacked, they said that they were Kashmiris.

The incidents of attack on Kashmiri people in different parts of the country has seen a rising trend after February 14 Pulwama terror attack. Thousands of students studying in different parts of the country were even forced to return to their state.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Watch: Two Kashmiris selling dry fruits on roadside attacked by saffron-clad goons in Lucknow, one arrested
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition