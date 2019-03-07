Watch: Two Kashmiris selling dry fruits on roadside attacked by saffron-clad goons in Lucknow, one arrested

The two Kashmiris were selling dry fruits when they were attacked by saffron-clad goons

Attack on Kashmiris: A group of saffron clad people were caught on camera thrashing two Kashmiri people in Lucknow on Wednesday. A video of the incident which has now gone viral shows goons assaulting the Kashmiris who were selling dry fruits on a roadside. The gang abused the vendors, slapped and beat them up with a stick just because they were from Kashmir. The attackers also asked the two to produce their Aadhar cards.

Video shows a few passers-by rushed to their rescue. Later, local police reached the site and took the control of the incident. The incident took place in Daliganj area of Lucknow and was caught on mobile camera by a passer-by.

Watch video: Two Kashmiri vendors thrashed in Lucknow publicly

Police has so far arrested one attacker who has been identified as Bajrang Sonkar. Police said that a hunt is underway to trace the whereabouts of second attacker who has been identified as Amar Mishra.

“A man was seen in a viral video thrashing a Kashmiri street vendor in Lucknow, the vendor was later saved by locals. The culprit Bajrang Sonkar has been arrested by Police. Sonkar has criminal background and has 12 cases including a murder case against him,” Kalanidhi Naithani, SSP, said.

When the locals asked victims why they were attacked, they said that they were Kashmiris.

The incidents of attack on Kashmiri people in different parts of the country has seen a rising trend after February 14 Pulwama terror attack. Thousands of students studying in different parts of the country were even forced to return to their state.