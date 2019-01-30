WATCH: Triple talaq to wife over phone for reaching home 10 minutes late

Angry with his wife for arriving 10 minutes late, a man in Etah town of Uttar Pradesh gave her instant talaq. The aggrieved wife said that she was late because her grandmother was not well.

Narrating her story, the victim said: “So, because I was 10 minutes late, my husband divorced me. He gave talaq over the phone. He beat me up and kicked me out of his house. Earlier also he used to beat me regularly.”

The woman has accused her in-laws of demanding dowry and beating her routinely.

Last year, the government coming up with the Muslim Women Bill (Triple Talaq) 2018 and had it passed after a heated debate with the opposition leaders including Congress, TMC, and TDP opposing the bill.