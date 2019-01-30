WATCH: Triple talaq to wife over phone for reaching home 10 minutes late

By: | Published: January 30, 2019 9:46 PM

Last year, the government coming up with the Muslim Women Bill (Triple Talaq) 2018 and had it passed after a heated debate with the opposition leaders including Congress, TMC, and TDP opposing the bill.

Angry with his wife for arriving 10 minutes late, a man in Etah town of Uttar Pradesh gave her instant talaq. The aggrieved wife said that she was late because her grandmother was not well.

Narrating her story, the victim said: “So, because I was 10 minutes late, my husband divorced me. He gave talaq over the phone. He beat me up and kicked me out of his house. Earlier also he used to beat me regularly.”

The woman has accused her in-laws of demanding dowry and beating her routinely.

READ ALSO | BREAKING: AgustaWestland accused Rajeev Saxena extradited to India

Last year, the government coming up with the Muslim Women Bill (Triple Talaq) 2018 and had it passed after a heated debate with the opposition leaders including Congress, TMC, and TDP opposing the bill.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. WATCH: Triple talaq to wife over phone for reaching home 10 minutes late
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition