A training aircraft crashed near Baramati airport in Pune district on Wednesday, news agency ANI reported citing Pune Rural Police. Pune Rural Police SP Sandeep Singh Gill said the accident happened around 8:50 AM.

“As per preliminary information provided by eyewitnesses present at the scene, the aircraft developed a technical snag while flying at a low altitude. During the crash landing, a part of the aircraft hit a light pole before the aircraft crashed onto the ground,” Gill said in a statement cited by ANI.

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#WATCH | Today, at around 8:50 AM, a training aircraft belonging to Red Bird Aviation made a crash landing near Gojubavi village adjacent to the Baramati airport. During the crash landing, a part of the aircraft hit a light pole before the aircraft crashed onto the ground. Only… pic.twitter.com/DRED6iWhG9 — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2026

He said only one trainee pilot was on board the aircraft at the time of the crash, and luckily, no serious injuries were reported.

“Upon receiving information about the incident, police personnel immediately rushed to the spot, and necessary inquiry and further action are underway,” the statement added.

More details are still awaited.

The incident comes a few months after a deadly Learjet 45 crash in January this year, in which all five people on board, including Ajit Pawar, died after the aircraft crashed near the runway while trying to land.

Ajit Pawar died on the morning of January 28 when the Learjet 45 aircraft (VT-SSK) carrying him crash-landed, killing all five people on board. Those who died included Pawar, his personal security officer, a flight attendant, and two pilots. He was travelling from Mumbai to Baramati for campaigning related to the Zilla Panchayat elections.

After the accident, the DGCA formed a multi-disciplinary audit team, which found several violations of approved procedures in areas related to airworthiness, air safety, and flight operations. The regulator also ordered a special safety audit of M/s VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) report also pointed out that Baramati Airfield does not have a meteorological facility. Weather updates are usually shared with aircraft using a weather instrument installed in a temporary tower.

The inspection further found that the Baramati Airfield is an uncontrolled airport and does not have navigation aids apart from wind socks. Two wind socks are present near runway 29, but there was no wind sock near runway 11, where the aircraft carrying Ajit Pawar had tried to land.

The report also highlighted other issues at the airfield. It said only Visual Flight Rules (VFR) operations are officially allowed there, but regular flying training and non-scheduled flight operations are still being conducted at the airport.