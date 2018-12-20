WATCH: Traffic cop dragged on car’s bonnet in Gurugram!

The traffic cop was dragged for a few metres on the bonnet of the car. (Photo credit: ANI)

The Gurugram police have arrested a man for traffic violations, which includes endangering the life of a traffic cop. The incident happened when a man was being stopped by the cops for driving on the wrong side of the road near Signature Tower Chowk in Gurugram on Wednesday. Instead of stopping the car, the man tried to drive away, hitting the traffic police officer and dragging him on the bonnet of his car.

The alert traffic policeman did not get aside and braved the speed holding on to the bonnet of the car. The driver dragged him for quite a long distance before finally giving in. He was later arrested and his car seized.

#WATCH: Man stopped by traffic police for driving on the wrong side near Signature Tower Chowk in Gurugram, dragged traffic personnel on the bonnet of his car when the personnel tried to stop him. He was later arrested & the car was also seized. #Haryana (19.12.18) pic.twitter.com/BbyN79ysIW — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2018

The man is seen reversing his car in the video as the traffic cop approaches him. As the cop tries to stand in front of the car to stop him from driving away, the man speeds away, with the cop pushed on to the top of the car’s bonnet. The man keeps driving for a short distance, with the police officer still on top of his bonnet, before he is stopped.

India has among the world’s highest road accident rates. Claiming lives of nearly 1,600 people in road accidents or roughly five deaths per day. According to the statistics compiled by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways – Delhi has the deadliest roads.