WATCH: Tourist places in Himachal Pradesh covered in a blanket of snow

Shimla after snowfall (ANI)

Himachal Pradesh got covered by a blanket of snow again on Tuesday! Various parts of the state witnessed fresh heavy snowfall in the early hours of the day. In a video posted by news agency ANI, tourists can be seen enjoying the snowfall in Narkanda. Tourist hotspots like the capital city of Shimla, along with Manali, Narkanda and Kufri also received heavy snowfall.

According to the Meteorological Department of the state, Shimla and Manali received 5 cm snowfall, whereas Saluni and Kalpa received 6 cm and 7.4 cm respectively, and Kothi received as much as 20 cm snowfall.

In Shimla, tourists gathered around in the iconic Ridge and Mall road to enjoy the snowfall. In Narkanda, tourists enjoyed the snowfall in front of Himachal Tourism’s Hotel Hatu and the entire area was seen covered in a thick snow blanket in the video posted by ANI.

With the increasing snow and rainfall across the state, the cold wave conditions intensified in the state in the last 24 hours, PTI reported. The weather conditions are likely to remain the same on Wednesday as the MeT department has predicted light to moderate snow and rainfall across the state.

Even the temperature dipped at many places across the state after the heavy snowfall.

The minimum temperature in the state capital Shimla was recorded at 0.7 degree Celsius, whereas Manali and Dalhousie were recorded at minus 1.2 degrees and minus 1.8 Celsius, respectively. Kalpa recorded one of the lowest temperatures at minus 2.4 degrees Celsius, the MeT Department told PTI.