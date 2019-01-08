WATCH: TMC MPs don Modi mask, turn actors to protest Citizenship Bill inside Parliament complex

Citizenship Bill: Scores of Trinamool Congress MPs on Tuesday demonstrated inside the Parliament complex in a unique way to lodge their protest against the Citizenship Bill brought by the Narendra Modi government. A video put out by news agency ANI showed MPs enacting a story to put across the distress that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is causing to people through the bill.

One MP was seen wearing a mask of PM Modi and wielding a stick in his hand and threatening and assaulting others as the other MPs played victims and screamed for help.

MPs also raised slogans against the Modi government and demanded that the government recall the bill.

Watch video:

All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2016 in the Parliament premises. pic.twitter.com/jlww8BjFfO — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2019



The Modi government has tabled the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016 in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. The bill was approved by the Union Cabinet on Monday that aims to give citizenship to illegal migrants of six minority groups (all non-Muslim) from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The move has triggered a major controversy in Assam and other northeastern states with the opposition alleging that it has been done to target one particular community.

On Monday, BJP’s ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) pulled out of the Assam government headed by Sarbanand Sonwal over the saffron party’s decision to go ahead with the Citizenship Bill.

Opposition parties are arguing that the provisions of the bill violate the Assam Accord. However, the BJP has been claiming that the bill will help identify illegal refugees and it should not be seen through the prism of religion.