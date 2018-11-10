WATCH: TMC MP Idris Ali demands Bharat Ratna for West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

November 10, 2018

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Idris Ali has demanded from the BJP-led Central government to confer country's highest civilian award Bharat Ratna on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Idris Ali has demanded from the BJP-led Central government to confer country’s highest civilian award Bharat Ratna on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. According to news agency ANI, Ali who is a Lok Sabha member from Basirhat constituency, said that Banerjee is a symbol of national integration, harmony and development.

“She is an unparalleled lady, I think she should be awarded the Bharat Ratna,” the TMC MP told ANI on Friday.

Banerjee has been extremely vocal in her criticism of the BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She is seen as one of the strong opposition leaders challenging PM Modi. From demonetisation, GST to NRC, she has lambasted the government’s major decisions and has time and again called the govt’s policies as anti-people.

On the second anniversary of demonetisation decision on November 8, she renewed her attack on the government, calling it a disaster.

“Today is the second anniversary of demonetisation disaster. From the moment it was announced I said so. Renowned economists, common people and all experts now agree. The government cheated our nation with this big demonetisation scam. It ruined the economy and the lives of millions. People will punish those who did this,” she said.

Though she had withdrawn her support from the erstwhile Congress-led UPA II government in 2012, she continues to extend her support to the Congress. In recent times, she has advocated forging an alliance of like-minded parties to fight the BJP in the next Lok Sabha polls in 2019.

