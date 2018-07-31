Watch: This man lied down on rail track allegedly to commit suicide but saved by alert commuters, security jawan

​​​
A man, apparently troubled by some family problems, lied down on a railway track here, allegedly to commit suicide but his attempt was foiled by the alert commuters and a security force jawan.

Mumbai | Updated: July 31, 2018
man commit suicide, video man commits suicide on railway track, indian railways, Railway Protection Force, Narendra Kotekar, Kurla suburban railway station In a video which went viral, the man, identified as 54-year-old Narendra Kotekar, is seen stepping down from a platform at Kurla suburban railway station and lying down on a track yesterday afteroon. (Video grab from ANI)

A man, apparently troubled by some family problems, lied down on a railway track here, allegedly to commit suicide but his attempt was foiled by the alert commuters and a security force jawan. In a video which went viral, the man, identified as 54-year-old Narendra Kotekar, is seen stepping down from a platform at Kurla suburban railway station and lying down on a track yesterday afteroon. Immediately, some people, along with a constable of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), rushed towards the man and removed him from the track, without any resistance on his part.

No train movement is seen in the 38-second video.

Thereafter, Kotekar was taken to the RPF office where he was counselled, an official of the security force said. “He said he was fed up with the family disputes and wanted to end his life,” the official said, without spelling out the troubles Kotekar was facing. His family members living in suburban Chembur were called and he was then handed over to them, the official said. “Kotekar wanted his family to know that he can end his life. This is why he lied on the track when there was no train movement,” the RPF official added.

Kotekar’s family thanked the RPF staffers and the commuters.

