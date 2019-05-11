WATCH: Telangana Congress leaders exchange blows during protest against irregularity in state board results

Published: May 11, 2019 3:14:35 PM

The scuffle that was captured on camera showed the two exchanging blows and then dragging each other to the ground by the collar. The scuffle was brought to an end after other leaders present on the stage intervened.

fighting between congress leaders, fighting between BJP leaders, brawl between congress leaders, telangana, hyderabad protests, telangana class x board result, student suicide, (Image source: ANI)

A scuffle broke out between two senior Telangana Congress leaders V Hanumantha Rao and Nagesh Mudiraj in Hyderabad on Saturday during a protest, news agency ANI reported. The two leaders came to blows over the seating arrangement on the stage. V Hanumantha Rao is a senior Congress leader who has served as a Union minister and has been the president of the Congress Andhra Pradesh unit.

The scuffle that was captured on camera showed the two exchanging blows and then dragging each other to the ground by the collar. The scuffle was brought to an end after other leaders present on the stage intervened.

Watch here

The opposition parties including Left, Telugu Desam Party, Congress and others are protesting against the K Chandrashekhar Rao-led Telangana Rashtra Samithi government over alleged irregularity in the state board examination results.

So far, nearly 22 students have reportedly committed suicide in the state since the board results were declared.

The BJP has also demanded sacking of education minister G Jagadeesh Reddy, suspension of secretary of Board of Intermediate Education. The party has also called for a judicial inquiry into the case and compensation for families of students who have committed suicide.

Telangana Board had declared results were declared on April 18. State board exams were condcuted in February, March this year.

Hundreds of students and parents have beeb protesting outside the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) office demanding action against guilty and immediate relief measures.

