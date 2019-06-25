Watch: Telangana BJP MP threatens to behead Muslim youths stalking Adivasi girls

Adilabad BJP MP Soyam Bapu has asked Muslim youths to be ready to face the consequences if they are caught chasing tribal girls in the district.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Soyam Bapu stoked a fresh controversy after he threatened to “behead Muslim youths” who stalk Adivasi girls. In a video that surfaced on the internet, the Adilabad MP is seen asking Muslim youths to be ready to face the consequences if they are caught chasing tribal girls in the district.

“I want to tell the Muslim youths one thing, that if you try to indulge in stalking our Adivasi girls you will be beheaded. I am requesting minority youth brothers in the united Adilabad district, don’t follow our girls. It would be difficult for you if we start following you,” he said while addressing a crowd.

The BJP MP’s video went viral on Monday and has drawn severe criticism from the opposition leaders. Congress minority cell district president Sajid Khan filed a police complaint against Bapu on charges that the BJP leader was levelling wrong allegations and his comments are against the minority community.

Several leaders from the Muslim community also approached the police and filed a complaint against Bapu. They have demanded security for themselves and people belonging to their community. They also said that Bapu should take back his objectionable remarks.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi leader M Krishank attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s claim of ‘sabka vishwas’ over his party MP remark. “Even though PM Modi says Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, his own MP has made such a comment in a desperate bid to enter Telangana,” he said.

This is not the first time a BJP MP has made a controversial remark against Muslims. Earlier in July 2018, Ambedkar Nagar BJP MP Hari Om Pandey had blamed growing Muslim population in the country as a reason behind crime against women.