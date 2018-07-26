Watch: Tej Pratap Yadav tumbles during ‘Cycle rally’ in Patna

Tej Pradap’s ‘Cycle Yatra’ (Image: Tej Pratap/Twitter)

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and former Bihar Health Minister Tej Pratap Yadav on Thursday tumbled to the ground while holding a ‘Cycle Yatra’ in Patna against the rising petrol and diesel prices across the country. A move aimed at taking on the government, the RJD leader certainly didn’t expect the awkwardness he would have to face.

Riding on a bicycle during the yatra, the former Bihar minister suddenly gained speed and as a result, lost his balance when he was about to take a turn at the roundabout, and fell down to the ground.

As soon as the incident took place, his security men rushed to his help. However, Yadav quickly got to his feet. The video, which was recorded by several people who were present on the spot, has gone viral on social media.

Watch: Tej Pratap tumbles during ‘Cycle rally’

#WATCH RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav tumbles to the ground during a cycle rally in Patna earlier today pic.twitter.com/ulgdH4GZYx — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2018

While taking out the ‘Cycle Yatra’, the RJD leader had said that the bicycle will be a good choice for travel these days. “Petrol and diesel have become costlier, so it is best to ride a cycle now, it also helps to stay healthy,” said Yadav.

Tej Pratap was the Minister of Health in Bihar during the coalition government of JD(U)-RJD. After RJD’s ouster from the government, Tej Pratap along with his brother and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswai have launched several attacks on JD(U)-BJP government.

The RJD leader had recently got married to Aishwarya Rai, the daughter of former Bihar minister Chandrika Prasad Rai. The ceremony was attended by many politicians and noted personalities. A few days ago, in a tweet, the RJD leader had posted a photo of his upcoming movie “Rudra-The Avtar.” The film is Yadav’s debut in Hindi cinema.