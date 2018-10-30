Watch: Tej Pratap Yadav plays flute, herding cows, dressed up as Lord Krishna

Photo: Instagram/Tej Pratap Yadav

Elder son of Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Yadav and former Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav has uploaded a video on his Instagram page dressed up as Lord Krishna, playing flute with peacock feathers as his headgear.

“As Krishna’s divine flute calls at any time of the. … Krishna’s beloved cows stand tranquilly with their ears spread just … Lord Krishna’s life sets an example for man to change his attitude …” he wrote in the caption along with the video.

After being uploaded, the video has got more than 2,500 views and hundreds of comments. The 29-year old also shared a photograph on the social media site showing him playing the flute. The photo received close to almost 5,000 ‘likes’ .

His video also earned scaticing criticism, some support as well as some funny comments on Instagram. One person with Instagram account callmenirajkumaryadav called him “Kalyig ke Sri Krishna.” Another person with account rajuraman503 wrote, “Great. The way you created this scene seemed to be like the time of Lord Krishna.”

Photo: Instagram/Tej Pratap Yadav

On July 31, former health minister visited a temple in Patna dressed up similar to Lord Shiva to offer prayer to deity. A video was also uploaded on Twitter showing him blowing the conch inside the temple and a priest performing aarti. He had arrived at the temple early morning to seek blessings of Lord Shiva.

Devotees collect water of river Ganga in Sultanganj during the month of Sawan, walk in order to cover a distance of 120 km to reach the holy shrine considered to be among the 12 Jyotirlinga shrines of Lord Shiva in India.

He was also in the news recently after he tweeted a poster of his upcoming film “Rudra – The Avtar”. Tej Pratap had earlier earned limelight limelight when he dressed as a costume similar to Lord Krishna’s on Krishna Janmashtami occasion.