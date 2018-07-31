Watch: Tej Pratap Yadav dons Lord Shiva avatar to perform aarti inside Patna temple

Clad in a costume akin to Lord Shiva’s, RJD leader and former Bihar Health minister Tej Pratap Yadav today visited a temple in Patna where he offered prayers to the supreme deity. A video tweeted by news agency ANI shows him blowing the conch inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple and a pujari standing next to him and performing aarti. The RJD leader who is embarking on a visit to the Babadham in Deoghar with his supporters, arrived at the temple early morning in the capital to seek blessings of Lord Shiva. The leader will first visit Saultanganj to collect the water of the river Ganga and then head towards Deoghar. The distance between Sultanganj and Deoghar is 120 km. His supporters said that Tej Pratap will cover the 120 km distance on foot to reach Babadham where he will offer the water to Lord Shiva.

The RJD leader said that he is visiting Deoghar to pray for good health of his jailed father, Lalu Prasad Yadav and people of Bihar.

#WATCH: RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav dressed up as Lord Shiva offers prayers at a Shiva temple in Patna before leaving for Baba Baidyanath Dham in Deoghar pic.twitter.com/gdBViBmofH — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2018

In the holy month of Saawan, devotees collect the water of river Ganga in Sultanjganj and walk on foot to cover a distance of 120 km to reach the holy shrine which is among the 12 Jyotirlinga shrines of Lord Shiva in the country.

Tej Pratap’s fondness for Lord Shiva is not hidden and he was recently in the news when he tweeted a poster of his upcoming film “Rudra – The Avtar”. He had earlier grabbed limelight when he clad himslef in a costume similar to Lord Krishna’s on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami.