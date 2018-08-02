Watch: Tamil Nadu school principal enters into ugly brawl with parents over caste remarks, suspended

Screenshot from video.

In an ugly incident at a government school in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore district, parents and teachers allegedly entered into a fight over reports that students were made to sit according to their caste. The fight turned so violent that the school principal even pulled parents’ hair and made casteist remarks. The parents had complained to the Education department of the state after coming to know of the bizarre seating arrangements. The principal of the school has now been sent on leave.

An internal inquiry set up by the Chief Educational Officer of the district has confirmed that the principal of the school had indulged in discrimination against students by dividing their batches based on castes. The incident was brought to light after some students complaint to their parents that the principal made them sit separately from other students due to their caste.

Speaking about the incident, Chief Educational Officer K Palanisamy said that stern action would be taken against the principal by the department for dividing the students based on caste. The officer, speaking to the Hindu, he said that the principal encouraged an uneasy atmosphere inside the school and has been found encouraging this unethical practice during the probe. He further said that the department was waiting for the report from the Tahsildar, after which appropriate action will be taken.

As per report, the school principal had derided Dalit students for long by making then sit in a separate batch. Students were not only made sit in a separate batch but were also not allowed to use the toilets in the premises.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In a separate incident showing discrimination against students based on caste, two Dalit students were denied admission in a government primary school. This incident was reported from Panchchali Patti village in Mawana area of Meerut. The father of kids, Jagjeevan Ram, had alleged that his two did not get admission in the Government Primary School of the village when his wife went to the school.