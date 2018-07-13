WATCH | Tamil Nadu shocker! 19-year-old girl dies after being pushed off ledge during safety drill in Coimbatore’s Kalaimagal college

Coimbatore Kalaimagal college shocker: The man in the video is said to be the trainer, R Arumugam, who has been taken into custody. The girl is clearly not ready to jump but is still given a push from the back.

Coimbatore Kalaimagal college shocker: In a tragic incident from Tamil Nadu, a 19-year-old undergraduate student died during a disaster preparedness drill in her college near Coimbatore. A video of the incident, that has now gone viral on social media, shows N Logeswari, a second year BBA student of Kovai Kalaimagal College of Arts and Science, being forced to jump from the second floor of the college when she looked uncertain about attempting it.

On Thursday evening, Logeswari was made to sit on the on the ledge of the second floor, while other students from the college waited below with a safety net. She looked unprepared in the video and resists jumping from the ledge. However, a man standing on the ledge forces her to jump.

The man in the video is said to be the trainer, R Arumugam, who has been taken into custody. The girl is clearly not ready to jump but is still given a push from the back. The other students can be seen waiting with the safety net, but the girl’s head hits the sunshade on the first floor after she is pushed. She then fell motionless on the net and was rushed to a Government hospital where she was pronounced dead. She suffered severe injuries to her head and neck.

As per The Times of India, the trainer R Arumugam had a certificate from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and had come to take the disaster preparedness classes. The Kalaimagal College of Arts and Science was preparing students for the steps they must take in case there was a fire.

Reports say that several students had already jumped in the safety drill and landed safely on the net. The college block has three floors and the drill was being conducted on the second floor when students started jumping off it at around 3 PM on Thursday. A total of 20 students were part of the training which was announced 45 days back.

On Thursday, Arumugam asked for volunteers to start jumping from the second floor. The girl was interested at first, but then she backed out. So, she was sent back by the trainer. Later, she came again and wanted to jump. However, on the ledge, this time, she was reluctant and was afraid to jump. However, the trainer pushed her after prompting her to do the drill, after which her head hit the sunshade and she suffered various injuries before succumbing to them. The police have filed a case under section 304(a) for causing death by negligence.