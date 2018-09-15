Watch: Tamil Nadu biker catches fire at petrol pump, video goes viral

Tamil Nadu bike catches fire at petrol pump after refilling (Image: ANI)

Getting his motorcycle’s fuel tank full didn’t turn out to be a great experience for a biker in Tamil Nadu as his vehicle caught fire at the petrol pump itself. The incident took place at a petrol pump located in Tirunelveli area on September 14, 2018 (Friday). The incident in which the biker also suffered a few injuries, was caught on CCTV camera and the video has gone viral on social media.

In this video, the man can been seen sitting on his motorcycle as the fuel tank gets refiled. He then pays the amount and gets ready to leave. However, as soon as he inserted the key to start the vehicle, it caught fire. The man also sustained burn injuries. He was immediately shifted to a hospital nearby.

Here is the video of the incident –

#WATCH: Bike and its rider catch fire when biker starts it after refuelling at a petrol pump in Tirunelveli. The man sustained burn injuries. #TamilNadu (CCTV Visuals) pic.twitter.com/ME9pqd3MSB — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2018

The petrol pump attendants swung into action immediately and douse the flames. According to a report by India Today, the victim has been identified as Alvin. The report also added that Alvin wanted to refill the fuel tank with petrol worth Rs 1,000. However, the petrol overflowed from the tank when its capacity reached Rs 900. The Tirunelveli police are further probing the incident.

Meanwhile, the prices of petrol and diesel continue to rise in the country. The petrol has reached Rs 81.63 per litre in Delhi while that of diesel is Rs 73.54 a litre.