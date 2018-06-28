Watch: Surgical strike videos out, show terrorists being killed, bunkers and terror launch pads decimated

Almost two years after the Indian Army carried out surgical strikes in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), video clips of the military operation were aired by several news channels on Wednesday night. According to TV reports, the videos were captured by Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and Thermal Imaging cameras and was used by the Army to monitor the operations. Also, the footage of the operation was broadcast live at the operations room in Udhampur.

This is the first time that footage of the daring operation has come out in the open since it was carried out in September 2016 and subsequently denied by the Pakistan military and its government.

The clips show terrorists being killed by Indian soldiers and bunkers and launch pads of terrorists destroyed by the brave jawans of the Indian Army. Speaking to The Indian Express, Lt General DS Hooda (retd), former Northern Army Commander who was directly in charge of the military operation, said that the videos of the strikes were real.

“The videos are real. I can confirm that,” he told the daily. The former military man said that the operation lasted for around 6 hours. He said that the first bullet was fired around the midnight and continued till 6:15 in the morning.

He said that he was of the view to release the videos in 2016 as a proof. “When the surgical strikes happened, my view was that the videos should have been released as proof. It is good that they have come out now.”

On the intervening night of September 28-29, the Indian Army had carried out surgical strike across the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, causing heavy damages to the Pakistani terrorists. Since then, several opposition parties have questioned the Army and government and even demanded proof of the operation.

In total, seven terror launch pads were destroyed and around 40 terrorists were killed. The operation was planned to avenge the killing of 17 jawans in Uri. Pakistan had, however, refused to accept India’s claim of any operation in its illegally occupied territory.