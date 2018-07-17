WATCH: Students use log bridges to cross overflowing streams to reach their school

Villagers are forced to use wooden logs over the bridge in order to cross the river. (Snap from ANI video)

With torrential rains continue to lash various parts of the country, people apart from enjoying it also have to face some difficulties. There are also reports of people facing tough situations to reach their destinations due to heavy rains. Even children are facing the tough time to reach schools because of the rains. In Karnataka’s Chikmagalur, students are facing harrowing time to go to school in Kammaradi as they are required to use log bridges to cross streams that are overflowing because of heavy rainfall. With no proper bridge, villagers are forced to use wooden logs over the bridge in order to cross the river. Because of the heavy rains, the condition of the bridge has even worsened. People are forced to use boats to cross the stream that is overflowing. As per villagers, they face problems during the monsoon season as the water level in the river increases.

#WATCH: Students use log bridges to cross streams in Chikmagalur, that are overflowing due to heavy rainfall, to reach their school in Kammaradi. #Karnataka (16.07.18) pic.twitter.com/qj2CigxBDV — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2018

A number of dams in Karnataka are overflowing due to heavy rainfall. Karnataka has been hit by heavy rains since last few days, affecting normal life in several areas. A number of areas in Chikmagalur have been affected by heavy rains. The areas that have been most affected include Balehonnur, Sringeri, Mudigere,Narasimharajapura, Koppa and Kudhremukh were battered by the heavy rainfall.

A number of rivers in the state including Cauvery, Tunga, Bhadravati and Krishna, and their tributary streams were in spate, said an official. Earlier, authorities had also ordered the closure of schools depending on the local situation. They also asked people living near the swollen rivers to shift to safer places. The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) had also urged people not to go near the rivers with the high stream.

Recently, a youth was swept away with his two-wheeler in a stream in Chikkamagaluru district.