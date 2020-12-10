WATCH: BJP chief JP Nadda’s convoy attacked, stones pelted at vehicles in West Bengal

Vijay VIjayvargiya claims his vehicle was attacked by TMC workers.

JP Nadda in Bengal: BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Thursday claimed that the TMC workers pelted stones at his vehicle which was part of party president JP Nadda’s convoy to Diamond Harbour. Vijayvargiya tweeted the video, writing that the TMC workers beaten up BJP workers and pelted stones at his vehicle in presence of police.

TMC goons attacked Kailash ji at Sirakal more, Diamond Harbour. Aimed bricks at him. Why Pishi and Bhaipo are so scared? Shameful act of cowardice! Clearly Pishi & her goons are fearful of people’s support for BJP in West Bengal. #BengalSupportsBJP pic.twitter.com/v9hblXevu9 — BJP Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) December 10, 2020



BJP IT Cell head and Bengal co-incharge Amit Malviya said that national party President “J P Nadda’s convoy blocked and attacked on its way to Diamond Harbour in Bengal”. “WB Police, under Pishi, has completely failed to maintain law and order. These are signs of a nervous dictator, who knows she will be decimated electorally at the hustings,” he said in a tweet.

Speaking to reporters, Vijayvargiya said that he had been injured in this attack. He said the party president’s car was also attacked. “We strongly condemn it. In the presence of police, goons attacked us. It felt as if we were not in our own country,” the BJP leader said.