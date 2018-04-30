WATCH: ‘SP mera boss hai?’ Lalu Yadav’s verbal duel with cop after being discharged from AIIMS

Lalu Prasad Yadav is on his way to Ranchi after being discharged from the hospital. (Screenshot from ANI video)

Barely hours after Lalu Prasad Yadav was discharged from Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), the RJD supremo entered into an alleged argument with a cop at the New Delhi railway station today. He is on his way to Ranchi after being discharged from the hospital, a development that has already triggered protests by the Rashtriya Janata Dal. A video of him having an argument with the police has been shared by ANI on its Twitter handle.

In the video, the RJD boss is heard saying, “This Policemen is asking me to step back, saying that the SP said so, is the SP my boss?”

Earlier in the day, AIIMS discharged Lalu Prasad Yadav, saying his health has improved. However, the former CM of Bihar alleged that it was part of a “political conspiracy” and that he was yet to recover. He also wrote a letter to institute’s director, urging him to him to continue his treatment at AIIMS.

Soon after the decision, Lalu’s supporters allegedly created a ruckus in the hospital in protest against AIIMS. The RJD has also alleged a conspiracy against their leader by “forcing him out” of the institute even as he continues to suffer from a number of ailments. Supporters allegedly broke a glass door during the ruckus and also abused security guards and administration officials, reports said citing sources in the hospital as having alleged.

Meanwhile, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi also met Lalu at AIIMS today and asked about his health. Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is serving a jail term in fodder scam, was admitted to the AIIMS in the national capital on March 29 for a treatment.

“Lalu Prasad was referred from Ranchi Medical College to AIIMS for management of his acute medical condition. He has improved significantly and as per the advice of the medical board constituted for his treatment, he is being referred back to Ranchi Medical College for management of his chronic issues. He is currently stable and is fit to travel,” AIIMS said in an official statement.

#WATCH: Lalu Prasad Yadav argues with a Policeman at New Delhi Railway Station, says, ‘This Policemen is asking me to step back, saying that the SP said so, is the SP my boss?’ Lalu Prasad Yadav is leaving for Ranchi after being discharged from Delhi’s AIIMS. pic.twitter.com/mscGhHWqfC — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2018

He was earlier admitted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi on March 17 on complaints of uneasiness when he was lodged at the Birsa Munda Jail.