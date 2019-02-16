WATCH: Sonu Nigam slams ‘seculars’ for expressing grief over killing of 40 CRPF men in Pulwama

In a video posted on Facebook, the singer asked ‘seculars’ to stop expressing griefs over the killings of 40 CRPF Jawans. (PTI)

Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam has slammed those who hailed Afzal Guru and called for breaking away of India. In a video posted on Facebook, the singer asked ‘seculars’ to stop expressing griefs over the killings of 40 CRPF Jawans.

In an apparent reference to people who question the government on its policies, Sonu Nigam said: “Why are you expressing grief over the deaths of CRPF personnel. You do what is right in this country and what seculars do. You leave the job of expressing grief on such incidents to BJP, RSS, Hindutavaadi and other nationalists institutions. You do what seculars do in this country.”

Looking visibly upset, he then sings: “Bharat Tere Tukde Honge…Afzal Hum Sharminda Hai…say it again Bharat Tere Tukde Honge…Afzal Hum Sharminda Hai. If you want to be in India, you should have this kind of secular thinking.” Sonu Nigam further said that it was wrong to say Vande Mataram in India signed off saying “Lal Salaam”.

The singer, who seemed angry, was referring to those who had shouted anti-India slogans in JNU in 2016. Sonu Nigam also said that “these (attacks) are warning signs of conflicting times ahead”.

“It’s difficult to fathom that some people would be rejoicing today celebrating the massacre in their homes and places of worship. Strange world we live in. Now there will be retaliation from us…They will die. And this goes on. We live in a crazy world. Only because the rational ones are quiet and the fanatics have taken over the society,” Nigam writes in the Facebook post.