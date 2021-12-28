Watch: Sonia Gandhi unfurls party flag on Congress foundation day, it falls into her hands

Sonia Gandhi can be seen trying to pull the flag to unfurl it while she is being assisted by a party member.

The Congress tricolour fell off the flagpole on Tuesday morning as party’s interim president Sonia Gandhi tried to unfurl it on the occasion of 137th foundation day of the Congress at the AICC headquarters in Delhi.

In the video of the incident, Gandhi can be seen trying to pull the flag to unfurl it while she is being assisted by a party member. The flag fell into Gandhi’s hands as hundreds of party leaders and workers watched.

#WATCH | Congress flag falls off while being hoisted by party's interim president Sonia Gandhi on the party's 137th Foundation Day#Delhi pic.twitter.com/A03JkKS5aC — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2021

Unable to put the flag back on the flagpole, Gandhi along with party treasurer Pawan Bansal and AICC general secretary KC Venugopal held the party tricolour in their hand and displayed it briefly. The flag pole was later replaced and the party flag was hoisted again.

Senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Mallikarjun Kharge were among those present at the party headquarters.

In a video message shared on Twitter, Gandhi asked members to rededicate themselves to the principles of the organisation. “Today, we rededicate ourselves to the ideals, values & principles of our organisation that has been shaped, guided and inspired by some of the greatest, noblest and most selfless of Indians of the 20th Century,” she said.

“Divisive ideologies anchored in hate and prejudice and which had no role whatsoever to play in our freedom movement now causing havoc on the secular fabric of our society,” Gandhi said in the video address.

“They’re rewriting history to give themselves a role they don’t deserve. The finest traditions of our parliamentary democracy are being deliberately damaged. Congress will fight these destructive forces,” she added.