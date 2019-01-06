Watch: Snowfall brings down temperature in Himachal Pradesh

By: | Published: January 6, 2019 7:21 PM

The Himachal Pradesh capital witnessed snowfall on Sunday, the second time this season, while the state's higher reaches received snow overnight intensifying cold wave conditions in the region, the meteorological department said.

snowfall in himachal, himac hal pradesh snowfall, himachal pradeshSnowfall in Shimla (ANI)

The Himachal Pradesh capital witnessed snowfall on Sunday, the second time this season, while the state’s higher reaches received snow overnight intensifying cold wave conditions in the region, the meteorological department said.

Manali in Kullu district received 9 cm snow from 5.30 pm on Saturday to 8.30 am on Sunday, whereas tribal districts Lahaul-Spiti’s administrative centre Keylong and Kinnaur’s Kalpa received 13 cm snowfall each during the period, MeT Centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

Narkanda, Kufri and Shimla also received light snow.

The state capital witnessed snowfall for the first time this year, from 10.45 am till 3 pm, bringing cheers to tourists, hoteliers and horticulturists. The sky is still overcast indicating that it may snow again.

The snowfall caused the mercury to dip, with Keylong, Kalpa, Kufri, Dalhousie and Manali reeling under sub-zero temperatures.

The minimum temperature in Kufri was minus 3 degrees Celsius, it was minus 1.6 degrees Celsius in Dalhousie and minus 1.2 degrees Celsius in Manali during the period, Singh said.

Keylong continued to be the coldest place in the state with a minimum temperature of minus 8.7 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature in Kalpa was minus 3.7 degrees Celsius, he added.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a warning of heavy snowfall, rain and hailstorm in Himachal Pradesh till January 6.

It has also predicted snowfall and rain in some places of the state on Tuesday and Wednesday due to western disturbances.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Watch: Snowfall brings down temperature in Himachal Pradesh
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition