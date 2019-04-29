Watch: Smriti Irani rushes to Amethi farmers’ rescue as fire destroys 100 acres of wheat crop

By: |
Published: April 29, 2019 10:42:43 AM

A massive fire has destroyed around 100 acres of wheat crop in Amethi on Sunday. When Smriti Irani, BJP's candidate, learned about the incident, she rushed to the rescue of farmers.

AmethiSmriti Irani helps farmers in Amethi to douse fire

A major fire destroyed around 100 acres of wheat crop in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi district Sunday, following which a 55-year-old farmer died of shock.

BJP candidate from Amethi Smriti Irani, who was campaigning in the area for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, rushed to Gobardhanpur village in the district to help the farmers. In a video tweeted by news agency ANI, she was seen using a hand-pump briefly as villagers fetched water and tried to douse the blaze, before fire tenders reached the stop.

According to Amethi tehsildar Pallavi Singh, around 100 acre of wheat crop turned into ash.


“Ram Kishor Yadav (55) died due to trauma as a significant quantity of his crops were also gutted,” Singh said.

Congress MLC Dipak Singh also visited the village to seek first hand stock of the situation.

Earlier, a fire destroyed standing crops in around six villages in Etawah district. Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Chakarnagar) Indrajeet Singh said the incident occurred in villages in Bharthana and Chakarnagar tehsils of the district.

“With fast wind blowing, the fire engulfed farms spread over an area of 8 km,” he said.

The villages affected by the fire in Chakarnagar tehsil are Ingoori, Darga Pura Ulichi, Maanpur Shala, Maanpura and Jaitapura. Paraspura village in Bharthana tehsil was also affected, he said.

Fire tenders were also called from neighbouring districts of Auraiyya and Mainpuri. Officials said the fire was doused around 5.30 pm.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Watch: Smriti Irani rushes to Amethi farmers’ rescue as fire destroys 100 acres of wheat crop
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition