WATCH: Smriti Irani lends a shoulder to mortal remains of her close aide in Amethi

Published: May 26, 2019 6:37:39 PM

The police have not ruled the possibility of "political murder" in the case.

A day after Smriti Irani’s close aide Surendra Singh was shot dead, the newly-elected MP from Amethi reached her constituency and lent her shoulders to the mortal remains of her close aide. Singh, who was the former head of Barauli village, was shot dead last night. Irani said that she has taken an oath before Surendra Singh’s family that she will go to the Supreme Court if required to get the culprits a death sentence.

The police have not ruled the possibility of “political murder” in the case. Soon after he was shot at, Singh was referred to Lucknow hospital where he succumbed to injuries. Speaking about the case, Uttar Pradesh DGP Om Prakash Singh said the police came to know about an old enmity. He further said the police was also probing whether there was any political rivalry.

The DGP informed that the Police have got important evidence through electronic surveillance and will solve the case in the next 12 hours. “The police are conducting a very intensive investigation. We have taken seven persons in custody, and they are being interrogated. We have also got important evidence through electronic surveillance. I am hopeful that in the next 12 hours, we will solve the case,” the DGP said.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya said that the incident was quite unfortunate. “Even if his killers are hiding below the ground, they will be caught. The entire Amethi is sad over the incident,” he said.

According to PTI, the former village head’s son Abhay Singh said: “Some pro-Congress anti-social elements did not like our celebration following the BJP’s win from Amethi. They were upset.” The incident happened days after Smriti Irani defeated Congress President Rahul Gandhi from Amethi in the Lok Sabha elections.

