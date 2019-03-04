WATCH: Slain CRPF Inspector’s kin slam BJP minister for insulting his death

A family member pays tribute to CRPF Inspector Pintu Kumar Singh, who was martyred in an encounter with militants in Kupwara district of Kashmir, at a ceremony in Bihar’s Patna. (PTI Photo)

The Bihar government of Bharatiya Janata Party and Janata Dal (United) has come under heavy fire for allegedly ignoring the martyrdom of CRPF Inspector Pintu who made the supreme sacrifice in a gunbattle with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Handwara on Sunday. The alliance government in the state has come in for heavy criticism over the failure of even one of its leaders to turn up at the Patna airport to receive the mortal remains. Incidentally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mega Sankalp rally was to be held shortly after the paratrooper’s body arrived in the state capital.

BJP minister Vijay Sinha, attempting some damage control, visited the Begusarai residence of CRPF Inspector Pintu who was martyred in the Handwara encounter on Mar 1 late night on Sunday. Thirty five-year-old Singh was from Begusarai and was serving in the 92 Battalion in J&K’s Kupwara. During the March 1 encounter when the firing stopped, Inspector Singh himself went inside the house to clear it. However, a terrorist who was thought to be dead, shot him.

A video posted by news agency ANI shows the BJP minister sitting alongside his aides trying to placate the family members. The minister says that there was a communication gap and there was a rally of the Prime Minister and then there was a lot of crowd. He also says that there was a misunderstanding about the timing of the funeral. To this, the family member of the martyred CRPF personnel says, “You came so late to pay tributes and say we will do this, we will do that. This doesn’t work. It’s a martyr’s insult.”

#WATCH BJP Min Vijay Sinha visited residence of CRPF Inspector Pintu (who lost his life in Handwara encounter on Mar 1) in Begusarai late-night y’day. A family member of the CRPF personnel says, ‘This doesn’t work, you came so late to pay tributes. It’s a martyr’s insult.’ #Bihar pic.twitter.com/aIeJMyPzZ8 — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2019

What made matters worse was the fact that while no senior minister showed up at the Patna airport at 8:30 am on Sunday to receive the remains, three hours later, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, along with Cabinet ministers, arrived at the airport to receive the prime minister.

We are sorry for the error of judgement on part of those of us who should have been there with you in this hour of grief. pic.twitter.com/DIhpiKlyd6 — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) March 3, 2019

Bihar’s Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav lashed out at PM Modi and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Twitter for “insulting the martyr.” Congress leaders Shama Mohamed too also attacked the Prime Minister and Nitish Kumar for not “receiving the body of the CRPF martyr.”

Among the political leaders who paid tributes to the martyred inspector was state Congress chief Madan Mohan Jha and was Lok Janshakti party leader Choudhary Mahboob Ali Kaiser.

Kanhaiya Kumar, the former student of JNU who is an accused in the infamous 2016 sedition case, also paid his respects to the martyr.