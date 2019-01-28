Watch: Siddaramaiah shuts down woman complainant, misbehaves with her at public event

file photo

Monday seems to have brought out another side to politicians today. After Union Minister Anant Hedge’s controversial remarks against Dinesh Gundu Rao’s wife, it is now former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah who has sparked a fresh row after he attempted to snatch the mike from a woman complainant but ended up pulling her dupatta down.

#WATCH Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah misbehaves with a woman at a public meeting in Mysuru. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/MhQvUHIc3x — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2019

The incident took place at an event in Mysuru where the unidentified woman complained to former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah that she was not able to contact MLA Yathindra, who is Siddaramaiah’s son.

At this moment, Siddaramaiah who was surrounded by several men, lunged towards the woman and tried to snatch the mike she was holding in her hand, in the process ending up tugging at her dupatta.

The incident was caught on video and showed Siddaramaiah trying to shout the woman down. The woman, unperturbed, continued to pose her questions as others tried and failed to intervene to calm her.

The Karnataka BJP wasted no time in terming Siddaramaiah as “Kaurava government’s modern Dushashan” in a reference to epic Mahabharata where Duryodhana’s brother, Dushashan disrobed Draupadi in front of the general assembly of the King.

Congress state president Dinesh Gaundu Rao, on the other hand, said that it was not Siddaramaiah’s intention to misbehave with her.

“Sometimes when people start asking questions in a rough way & after hearing them out when they don’t stop, you want to pull the mic. When pulling the mic the dupatta came along with. There was no such intention,” he was quoted by the news agency PTI as saying.