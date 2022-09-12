WATCH: Shocking video shows woman professor repeatedly slapping Noida society guard; arrested

In a shocking incident, a woman in Noida on Saturday attacked her apartment complex security guard, slapping him constantly after a minor argument. The whole incident was caught on CCTV camera.

In the video, the woman is seen walking up to the security guard at the Cleo County Society, located at the Rani Avanitbai Marg in Sector 121. Upon reaching the guard, the woman in a kurti starts physically assaulting the male guard. In the video, she is seen slapping the guard repeatedly after a brief verbal exchange. The woman stops for a while, before continuing her assault on the guard. Two other security guards, who were also present at the site, went on watching the woman slapping their colleague, while one of the guards took out his mobile phone and started recording the incident.

Viral Video: Woman Professor Sutapa Das slaps and abuses the security guard for the delay in opening the gate in Cleo County society in #Noida sector 121; Case registered and arrested. pic.twitter.com/y59boaxCAi — Sanjiv K Pundir (@k_pundir) September 11, 2022

The video first came to light when a user named Nikhil Choudhary put up the video on Twitter with a caption reading, “The woman slapped the security guard for the delay in opening the gate in Cleo County society in Noida sector 121, Woman is professor by profession.”

The woman was enraged as the guard was late in opening the society gate. Soon after taking cognisance of the incident, the police arrested the perpetrator, The Indian Express reported.

“A case was filed against her on Saturday itself and she was arrested. Since the offense is bailable, she was granted bail. According to what we have learnt, she was angry because the guard did not open the gate quick enough when she was entering the colony,” SHO of Phase-3 police station Vijay Kumar told IE.

Soon after the video went viral, netizens took to the social media site to express their displeasure. “What if the security guard did this? Do these women need special protection in law?,” tweeted a user

“This is not at all acceptable, please punish her,” wrote another user.

While one user blasted the security guard for taking out his phone to record the incident, another user wrote, “If the professor is like this then how will our society be?”