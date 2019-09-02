Watch: Shivraj Singh Chouhan joins in as passengers sing ‘bhajan’ during train journey

September 2, 2019

In the video, Chouhan can be seen singing along with other passengers on board. The incident took place on Sunday. Ramakant Bhargava, a BJP MP from Vidisha was also present along with the former CM on the train.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was seen singing ‘Bhajans’ (devotional songs) along with passengers during a train journey. News agency shared a video of the former three-time Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh join passengers onboard a train to Bhopal from Vidisha. In the video, Chouhan can be seen singing along with other passengers on board. The incident took place on Sunday. Ramakant Bhargava, a BJP MP from Vidisha was also present along with the former CM on the train.

Watch video:

Posting the video on his official Twitter handle, the former Chief Minister said, “This shows how much Indian Railways is connected to our lives. During the journey, the passengers’ interactions with each other may be a transient but they are remembered for a long time.” The former CM further said that he is proud of the Indian culture. “Thankful to the culture of India, such a feeling of unity can only be seen in our country,” Chouhan said.

In another tweet, the former Chief Minister posted some photos with the children on board. “Seeing the innocent smile of these lovely children found on the train, the fatigue of the whole day was erased.”

Last year, after the defeat in state assembly polls, Shivraj Singh Chouhan had accepted complete responsibility for the debacle. In the state poll held last year, the Congress had emerged as the single largest party in the state by winning 114 seats in the 230 member assembly. The BJP, which ruled the state for 15 years, bagged 109 seats.

