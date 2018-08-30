WATCH: Shivraj Singh Chauhan projected as ‘Bahubali’ in new viral video, Twitterati say he should be ‘Katappa’ instead

The video comes ahead of Madhya Pradesh assembly elections. (Source: Twitter)

In a fan-made video that is going viral on the internet, Madhya Pradesh (MP) Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been projected as Bahubali. The 2-minute long video comes ahead of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections scheduled to take place later this year. In this video, Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been morphed into the avatar of Bahulbali. The MP chief minister lip-sync some of the famous dialogues from both the Bahubali movies.

The video also features Congress president Rahul Gandhi and other party leaders including current state-in-charge Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia. It also has a ‘not-to-miss’ cameo from former state chief minister Digvijay Singh.

The video was shared by senior journalist and News Director of India Today Group Rahul Kanwal on his Twitter handle. While few Twitter users praised the creativity, others took a jibe at Shivraj Singh Chauhan with one saying that he should have been ‘Katappa’ and not ‘Bahubali’ as he is famously known as Mama ji.

Here is the video and top reactions –

Creativity in overdrive ahead of the Madhya Pradesh elections. Here’s one which posits @ChouhanShivraj as MP Ka Bahubali. pic.twitter.com/hX9oT1Jhd3 — Rahul Kanwal (@rahulkanwal) August 30, 2018

mama to katappa tha… shivraj mama bahubali kese ho gaye. katappa k role me hone chahiye na???????????? — Ravi (@dev9889) August 30, 2018

मतलब साफ है मोदी जी ही शिवराज सिंह चौहान को हटा देंगे । — divyaprakashtripathi (@dp_tripathi) August 30, 2018

Mama ji rocks ???????????????????????????? — Poonam bhardwaj ???????????????????? (@Poonambh28) August 30, 2018

Isnt indian politics a joke now.? — Raju Sahu (@sarcasticraju) August 30, 2018

Kaun kehta hai Indians creative nahi hote???????? — Pranav Sharma (@HereIsPranav) August 30, 2018

Earlier this year, another video had gone viral showing Shivraj Singh Chauhan as Rowdy Rathore, a screen character that Akshay Kumar played in the movie by the same name. Another fan-video titled ‘Super Mama’ had surfaced online, which showed him play the character of the favourite yesteryear game – Super Mario.

The Madhya Pradesh elections are slated to take place this year and different parties may take help from agencies to come up with more creative and viral social media content.