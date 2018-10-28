WATCH – Shashi Tharoor quotes RSS source: ‘Modi like a scorpion sitting on a Shivling’

In a remark that is bound to trigger a controversy in the political arena, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday quoted an unnamed RSS source to compare Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a 'scorpion sitting on a Shivling'.

According to a video tweet by news agency ANI, Tharoor while addressing an audience at the Bengaluru Literature Festival, said “There is an extraordinarily striking metaphor expressed by an unnamed RSS source to a journalist, that ‘Modi is like a scorpion sitting on a Shivling, you can’t remove him with your hand and you cannot hit it with a chappal (slipper) either’.”

Watch video:

Tharoor also raked up the ongoing crisis within the CBI to criticise the functioning of the Central government. He said that “previously empowered officials now had to wait for the consent of officials in the PM”.

The Congress leader said that top Ministers are not aware of the decisions being taken in the government.

“The Home Minister does not know that CBI director is being changed, Foreign Minister is not aware of the change in foreign policy and the Defence Minister does not know about changes in Rafale deal till the last moment,” he said.

The comment from Tharoor comes days after he found himself on the receiving end of criticism when he said that “while a vast majority of Hindus believes that Ayodhya was the birthplace of Lord Ram, no good Hindu would want to see a Ram temple built by demolishing somebody else’s place of worship.”

