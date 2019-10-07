WATCH: Several injured as 40-year-old bridge collapses in Gujarat, vehicles fall

The collapse of the structure also haulted the traffic movement in the area.

At least four people sustained injuries when a 60-feet-long bridge collapsed on Sunday evening near Malanka village in Gujarat’s Junagadh district. The collapse resulted in many vehicles falling through and getting stuck under the resultant debris as slabs crashed from the structure. Junagadh collector Saurabh Pardhi told news agency PTI that five vehicles including two cars and three two-wheelers were stuck under the slabs, however, they were later pulled out of the debris.

Pardhi confirmed that at least four persons sustained minor injuries after the bridge collapsed on Sunday evening. Earlier, the toll of the injured had been stated as 12. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The bridge which was constructed around 40 years ago connected the Mendarda town of Junagadh to Sasan-Gir, which is home to a wildlife sanctuary, news agency PTI reported.

However, the Gujarat Congress, blaming corruption in the state, has said that the bridge collapsed in just 9 months on its official Twitter account.

The collapse of the structure also halted the movement of traffic in the area. The collector said that the administration has opened alternative route for commuters.

The cause of the collapse is yet to be ascertained, however, reports are emerging that heavy rainfall may have caused the four-decade-old bridge to collapse. The city witnessed a rainy spell on Sunday.

As per the locals, it caused soil erosion which led to shaky foundations of the bridge and hence it collapsed, Newstracklive reported.

Watch: Gujarat bridge collapses, vehicles fall through pic.twitter.com/Sn14tXew7s — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) October 7, 2019

Meanwhile, the IMD has said that the Southwest monsoon is not likely to retreat from Gujarat till October 12.

In Gujarat, 11 out of 33 districts have recorded above 150 per cent average rainfall with Junagadh receiving 151.47 per cent. Gujarat has recorded 141.44 per cent average rainfall this season so far.