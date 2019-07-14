Watch: School building collapses in seconds as Brahmaputra crosses danger mark in Assam

(Image source: ANI)

As monsoon floods in Assam continue to worsen, a video of a primary school building collapsing in Tengaguri area of Morigaon district emerged on Saturday. The video, posted by news agency ANI, shows the school building completely getting submerged in the rushing waters of the Brahmaputra.

The floods in the northeast state have worsened with the Brahmaputra river now flowing above the danger level in several districts. The shocking video showed the school building collapsing in the water within a few seconds as the Brahmputra continues to gush. So far, no casualties have been reported yet.

#WATCH: Building of a Primary School in Tengaguri area of Morigaon district collapsed due to the increasing water in the Brahmaputra River flowing through the region, yesterday. #Assam pic.twitter.com/AYoEUydJup — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2019

On Saturday, another person lost his life in Sissibargaon in Dhemaji district, raising the death toll due to floods to seven. Over 14 lakh people have been affected by the floods across 25 districts of Assam, news agency PTI reported. The state’s Barpeta district is said to be the worst hit by the deluge with 5.22 lakh people affected, followed by Dhemaji where 1.38 lakh people are suffering and Morigaon district where about 95,000 persons are said to be affected.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal called home minister Amit Shah and spoke to him about the flood situation in the state. As per Sonowal, 24×7 flood control rooms have been activated across districts. The Assam CM also said that he is personally monitoring the situation.

Shah, meanwhile, assured all assistance from the central government to Assam and also asked the state government to go all out to ensure relief in the flood-affected.

PTI reported on Saturday that the NDRF and SDRF rescued 848 people in the last 24 hours in the state and distributed 4,476.74 quintals of rice, dal, salt 7,907.11 litres of mustard oil and tarpaulin along with water pouches and other essential things.

At present, the Brahmaputra river is flowing above the danger mark in Guwahati, Jorhat’s Nimatighat Sonitpur’s Tezpur, in towns of Dhubri and Goalpara and Barak at AP Ghat in Cachar and Karimganj’s Badarpurghat.