WATCH: Salute! Mumbai rains fail to deter this traffic cop from his duty

Pre-monsoon showers that lashed Mumbai have hit transport services and thrown normal life out of gear. It is not only the people of Mumbai city who have to live through the troubling times of Mumbai rains, but civic authorities such as Municipality officers, Police officers who have to maintain law and order in spite of rains. In an inspiring example of the lengths that the Mumbai Traffic Police goes to keep citizens safe and also highlights the struggles of Mumbaikars during the rainy season.

A video that has now gone viral shows a traffic cop who stood for two-and-a-half hours in the heavy downpour in Mumbai on Monday night to ensure there was no roadblock at Akurli Road, near the Western Express Highway in Mumbai’s Kandivali East region. The video has now gone viral. What makes the video so captivating is the fact that the constable did his duty without any waterproof gear. The video, shot by a motorist, shows 47-year-old Nandkumar Ingle unflustered by the Mumbai rains.

The footage of him doing his job has gone viral and at the same time has garnered him a lot of attention on social media. While many salute the hero, others wrote: “The traffic cop should be rewarded and acknowledged for his terrific dedication. This is the difference between duty and a job,” and “Respect and Salute to Mumbai Police. Yesterday One Hour Heavy Rain in Mumbai. Every one Safe Under Shelter But The Saviours of City Stood Tall in the Rain.”

Watch the video here:

Salutes Respect. @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/ulx6VGlXev — MohsiN (@Mohsin_shaikh01) June 5, 2018

Reactions on Social Media:

What is interesting is that the cop had no clue about the video going viral. Since Ingle is not on any of the social media accounts, he didn’t get to know about him becoming famous until his superiors congratulated him on Tuesday. Ingle has been working with the Mumbai Police for the last 23 years.