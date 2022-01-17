Watch: Sacked Uttarakhand minister Harak Singh Rawat breaks down as he speaks about his expulsion from BJP

Harak Singh Rawat said the state leadership did not discuss with him before deciding to suspend him from the cabinet and was never interested in being a minister.

Sacked Uttarakhand minister Harak Singh Rawat, dismissed from the state cabinet and expelled from the primary membership of the BJP on Sunday, broke down today as he spoke about his expulsion from the party.

He said the state leadership did not discuss with him before deciding to suspend him from the cabinet and was never interested in being a minister.

“Union Minister Pralhad Joshi called me to meet in Delhi, due to traffic there was a bit of delay. I wanted to meet him and Home Minister Amit Shah, but as soon as I reached Delhi, I saw on social media that they (BJP) expelled me,” Rawat said.

“They (BJP) didn’t talk to me once before taking such a big decision. If I hadn’t left Congress to join BJP, I would have resigned from BJP 4 years ago. I don’t have much interest in being a minister, I just wanted to work,” he added.

#WATCH | Former Uttarakhand BJP Minister Harak Singh Rawat breaks down after speaking about his expulsion from the Uttarakhand BJP Cabinet https://t.co/7xjIENtki6 pic.twitter.com/L8rEADPsBs — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2022

Rawat, who represents the Kotdwar seat in the state assembly, said that he will work for the Congress, which he claimed will form government in Uttarakhand.

Rawat has been dismissed from the cabinet by Chief Minister Dhami and also expelled from the primary membership of the party for six years for “indiscipline”. He is said to have been seeking a ticket for his daughter-in-law Anukriti Gusain from the Lansdowne constituency and a change of seat for himself.

The sources in the BJP also said that for some time now, there have been reports of Rawat being unhappy with the BJP leadership. He has also been in touch with the Congress to return to that party, they said, adding that among other reasons, the BJP expelled him for anti-party activities.

Rawat was in the news recently when he threatened to resign from the state cabinet insisting on his demand for a medical college in Haridwar. He is currently in Delhi.