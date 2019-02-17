Watch: RPF man saves two passengers at Mumbai’s Dadar railway station

An alert RPF official saved them by pushing them towards the platform. (ANI)

Accidents on the railway stations due to the gap between the train compartment and platform are quite common and often end up being fatal. But thanks to the Railway Protection Force’s prompt response, lives of two passengers were saved after they fell down from a local train in Mumbai’s Dadar station.

In a video tweeted by news agency ANI, a train is seen approaching the station with people hanging on the gates and the station is also crowded. As the train is passing by the platform, two passengers fall from the train and were about to slip under it. An alert RPF official saved them by pushing them towards the platform.

This is not the first case of people falling down from the train. In April last year, the RPF had rescued a woman from being run over a local train in Mumbai. The passenger was trying to deboard a Panvel-bound train at the Kurla Railway Station a little after 10 pm when she slipped and nearly fell between the train and the tracks. The RPF, along with other commuters on the platform, rushed to prevent her from falling.

In July last year, a man in Mumbai was saved by RPF from an accident when he was trying to board a speeding train. In another incident in the same month, RPF constable Raj Kamal Yadav saved the life of a woman by pulling her from getting under the train at Kanujmarg Station near Mumbai.