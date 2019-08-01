Watch: Road caves in south Delhi’s RK Puram area, traffic blocked

Road caves in RK Puram Sector 9. It is believed that the incident was a fallout of the inferior quality of road construction.

A portion of a road in RK Puram area of south Delhi caved in late last night, causing damage to a truck and bringing traffic to a standstill, news agency ANI reported. It said that the incident took place near a bus stop in Sector 9 locality.

The road caved in around 11.30 pm last night. Nobody was injured in the incident. In a video released by ANI, a truck can be seen stuck as the road near the bus stop caved in.

Locals reached the spot as soon as they learned about the incident and raised an alarm. Meanwhile, civic officials have reached the site and an operation is underway to pull the truck up and repair the road.

Watch: Road caves in south Delhi’s RK Puram:

It is believed that the incident was a fallout of the inferior quality of road construction and rains which the city has received over the past couple of days.

Last month, one person died while three others were injured after a portion of land caved in at a construction site in Noida Sector 62.