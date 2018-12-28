Watch: RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav gets into verbal spat with cop in Patna

High drama unfolded at the Phulwari Sharif police station near Patna where jailed RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son Tej Pratap Yadav staged a sit-in protest with his supporters on Thursday. Tej Pratap reached here with scores of his supporters after the inspector in-charge of the police station didn’t listen to him over the phone to register a case.

Tej Pratap Yadav who returned to Patna last week from Mathura has been allotted a bungalow close to his mother Rabi Devi’s in Patna by the Nitish Kumar government. Tej Pratap holds janta darbar at his residence daily where he meets common people and listens to their grievances.

Also Read: Tej Pratap Yadav dons Lord Shiva avatar

On Thursday, when a lady visited Tej Pratap to seek his intervention in filing a case, the RJD leader called the in-charge of the police station. Tej Pratap introduced himself and sought a clarification from the cop as to why he didnt register the case.

Watch video:

The RJD leader said, “I am Tej Pratap speaking. Manju Lata Kumari has come to my janta darbar, she is a journalist by profession. Her sister’s name was Sushma Devi and her in-laws perhaps killed her and burnt her. She had gone to you to register an FIR but you didn’t register the complaint.”

Tej Pratap then put the mobile phone on speaker. The inspector said, “You are Tej Pratap, so what?”

Tej Pratap lost his cool after the cop’s response and started shouting at him. Tej Pratap Yadav accused the official, identified as Mohammed Qaiser Alam, of misbehaving with a representative of the people.

“When I dialed the inspector number, he misbehaved. He said he did not know who Tej Pratap Yadav was,” he said.

According to the woman, who said her name was Manju Lata, she was drafting a complaint to be submitted to the police station.

Flanked by his supporters, Tej Pratap then reached the police station to meet Alam personally. The RJD leader said that he will write a letter to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar seeking his dismissal and also threatened him with consequences.

“Remember we are coming back to power soon,” Tej Pratap told Alam while the cameras were rolling.

Meanwhile, the inspector said that he never met the lady and will resign if it is proven that he refused to register a case. Alam said that he will register a case but somebody must come forward with a written complaint.

Tej Pratap has been at loggerheads with his family over the past few months. He had gone to Mathura after filing a divorce petition and returned only last week. Since then, he had not visited his home and has been staying at the government accommodation allotted to him recently.