WATCH: Retired cop beaten to death in broad daylight in Allahabad

In a shocking piece of news reported from Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh, a retired state police official was beaten to death by a gang of three assailants in broad daylight on Monday. According to a report in The Indian Express, the deceased man, 70, was a retired sub-inspector. The crime took place in Shivkuti police station jurisdiction of the city.

The entire incident was caught on camera. The CCTV footage shows Abdul Samad Khan who was embroiled in a property dispute, riding his bicycle when a man attacked him from behind. Khan lost his balance and fell on the street. The attacker was then joined by two more persons who assaulted Khan using sticks. The footage shows Khan trying to shield himself as the three brutally assault him.

A few minutes later, the man stopped resisting and was left bleeding on the street. The footage also shows no passerby coming forward to rescue the old man. Later, when Khan was taken to a nearby hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.

Police said that during a preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the attackers and the deceased man had some property dispute related to a house. Police said that Khan was going on his bicycle when a gang of three including his brother Mohammad Sebu attacked him and assaulted him brutally.

Watch video:

“According to the investigation so far, these people had some property dispute related to a house and had an arguement before,” SP (city) Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said.

“The incident was of Monday morning when Khan was going on his bicycle and was attacked by Mohammad Yusuf, his brother Mohammad Sebu and relative Ibne. He was beaten badly with canes and was left on the streets. He was then taken to a nearby private hospital where he died in the evening,” Kumar added.

Police said that an FIR has been registered against 10 people including the three assailants for murder. So far, one person has been arrested in connection with the case. He has been identified as Mohammad Yusuf. The ten persons against whom an FIR was registered are Junaid, his sons Yusuf and Sebu, his relative Ibne and six others. Police said that Junaid’s name has figured in around 20 cases for attempt to murder and others.

Meanwhile, the Allahabad High Court has taken cognisance of the incident and sought a detailed report from the police.