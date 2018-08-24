Watch: Residents left shocked in Moradabad as water supplied through corporation taps turns ‘blood red’ on Eid

In scenes resembling a typical Bollywood horror flick, residents in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad were in for a shock on Wednesday evening when the colour of the water supplied through taps fitted by the corporation turned ‘blood red’. According to locals in Pital Nagri area of the city, on Wednesday evening – the day people celebrated Eid al-Adha — the government-fitted taps first started supplying dirty water which later turned blood red. Alarmingly, even fat and flesh of animals was found in the water that was supplied to the homes of many residents.

On noticing this, locals called the police and the supply was stopped immediately. While the administration sought to downplay the issue saying the pipeline was rusty and that water supplied through it turned red as a result, locals termed it a conspiracy to disturb social harmony on the occasion of Eid.

“The pipeline was very old and due to rust at several points in the pipeline, water was polluted and turned red. All this (blood and flesh) are just rumours and wrong,” Praveen Kumar, Additional Director General (Law and Order), said.

Contrary to this, locals claimed that blood and flesh of animals sacrificed on Eid were mixed in water and supplied to residents.

“We were getting dirty water from the taps. The colour was blood red. Fat and flesh of animals were mixed in water. In the morning, we were getting clean water but after 3pm, supply water was polluted,” a resident said.

Another local said that supply was stopped when they contacted police and it is yet to be restored.

When the Jal Nigam officials probed how blood was mixed in the pipeline, they found leakages in the pipeline. It was told that several goats were sacrificed near these points and as a result, the blood of animals was mixed in the pipeline.

Administration officials later provided the locals in the Muslim-dominated area with water tankers to meet their needs.