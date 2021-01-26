WATCH: Farmers’ tractor rally turns violent in Delhi, protestors clash with police at ITO

During the confrontation, the protesters broke barricades, attacked police personnel and vandalised police vehicles at ITO in central Delhi.

Farmers Protest, ITO violence, tractor rally: The situation in Delhi appears to be spiralling out of control as farmers reneged on their promise of a peaceful rally and resorted to violence as police tried to stop their entry into roads that were not part of the agreed route. Visuals showed a tense situation at the ITO intersection as thousands of farmers tried to move towards the Red Fort despite no permission from the Delhi Police. The routes for the tractor rally were pre-decided. But farmers today deviated from the agreed upon routes, leading to a violent confrontation with the police.

During the confrontation, the protesters broke barricades, attacked police personnel and vandalised police vehicles at ITO in central Delhi. A number of protesters surrounded police personnel and forced them to retreat until more force arrived at the spot. A Delhi Police personnel was rescued by some protesters as one section of protesters attempted to assault him at ITO.

#WATCH Visuals from ITO in central Delhi as protesting farmers reach here after changing the route pic.twitter.com/4sEOF41mBg — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

The police then resorted to lathi charge to disperse the protesters but by then around hundreds of tractors had already crossed the ITO section to Red Fort.

#WATCH Protesters break barricade, attack police personnel and vandalise police vehicle at ITO in central Delhi pic.twitter.com/1ARRUX6I8E — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

The protesters hurled stones at police personnel following which the force fired tear gas at farmers. A number of police personnel have been injured.

As of now, the police and farmers are head to head at ITO. The Bharatiya Kisan Union, however, has distanced itself from the clashes and said that protestors who defied restrictions agreed upon earlier were not associated with it.