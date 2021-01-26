  • MORE MARKET STATS

WATCH: Farmers’ tractor rally turns violent in Delhi, protestors clash with police at ITO

By: |
Updated: Jan 26, 2021 1:44 PM

Farmers Republic Day Protest News Updates, Farmers Tractor Rally, ITO violence: During the confrontation, the protesters broke barricades, attacked police personnel and vandalised police vehicles at ITO in central Delhi.

During the confrontation, the protesters broke barricades, attacked police personnel and vandalised police vehicles at ITO in central Delhi.

Farmers Protest, ITO violence, tractor rally: The situation in Delhi appears to be spiralling out of control as farmers reneged on their promise of a peaceful rally and resorted to violence as police tried to stop their entry into roads that were not part of the agreed route. Visuals showed a tense situation at the ITO intersection as thousands of farmers tried to move towards the Red Fort despite no permission from the Delhi Police. The routes for the tractor rally were pre-decided. But farmers today deviated from the agreed upon routes, leading to a violent confrontation with the police.

During the confrontation, the protesters broke barricades, attacked police personnel and vandalised police vehicles at ITO in central Delhi. A number of protesters surrounded police personnel and forced them to retreat until more force arrived at the spot. A Delhi Police personnel was rescued by some protesters as one section of protesters attempted to assault him at ITO.

The police then resorted to lathi charge to disperse the protesters but by then around hundreds of tractors had already crossed the ITO section to Red Fort.

The protesters hurled stones at police personnel following which the force fired tear gas at farmers. A number of police personnel have been injured.

As of now, the police and farmers are head to head at ITO. The Bharatiya Kisan Union, however, has distanced itself from the clashes and said that protestors who defied restrictions agreed upon earlier were not associated with it.

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. WATCH Farmers’ tractor rally turns violent in Delhi protestors clash with police at ITO
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Republic Day 2021: PM Narendra Modi dons special Pagadi from Jamnagar at R-Day parade
2UK PM Boris Johnson greets India on R-Day, says working together to eliminate COVID
3India’s colourful heritage comes alive in Republic Day Google doodle