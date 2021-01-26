WATCH: Farmers’ tractor rally turns violent in Delhi, protestors clash with police at ITO

Farmers Republic Day Protest News Updates, Farmers Tractor Rally, ITO violence: During the confrontation, the protesters broke barricades, attacked police personnel and vandalised police vehicles at ITO in central Delhi.
During the confrontation, the protesters broke barricades, attacked police personnel and vandalised police vehicles at ITO in central Delhi.
Farmers Protest, ITO violence, tractor rally: The situation in Delhi appears to be spiralling out of control as farmers reneged on their promise of a peaceful rally and resorted to violence as police tried to stop their entry into roads that were not part of the agreed route. Visuals showed a tense situation at the ITO intersection as thousands of farmers tried to move towards the Red Fort despite no permission from the Delhi Police. The routes for the tractor rally were pre-decided. But farmers today deviated from the agreed upon routes, leading to a violent confrontation with the police.
During the confrontation, the protesters broke barricades, attacked police personnel and vandalised police vehicles at ITO in central Delhi. A number of protesters surrounded police personnel and forced them to retreat until more force arrived at the spot. A Delhi Police personnel was rescued by some protesters as one section of protesters attempted to assault him at ITO.
As of now, the police and farmers are head to head at ITO. The Bharatiya Kisan Union, however, has distanced itself from the clashes and said that protestors who defied restrictions agreed upon earlier were not associated with it.