Watch: Rashtrapati Bhavan illuminated on Republic Day 2019

Rashtrapati Bhavan illuminated on Republic Day 2019 (ANI)

As India celebrated its 70th Republic Day on Saturday, the entire country wrapped itself up in tricolours and sported a patriotic look. While several iconic and government buildings across the country, including the national capital, were lit up with tricolour lighting – the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi especially looked magnificent with the multicolour lighting and the main dome lit up in the tricolours.

Sixty-nine years ago on 26th January 1950, India decided on the guidelines based on which it will be governed and the constitution came into being. The Constituent Assembly after much deliberations came up with the constitution which went on to become the longest written constitution in the world, containing 444 articles, 22 parts, 12 schedules and 118 amendments.

The English-language version of the Constitution of India over one lakh words. The Constitution assures equality, justice, liberty and to promote fraternity amongst every citizen of the country, along with economic, social and political justice and freedom of belief, faith, worship and expression.

This year, the country saw many firsts at the 70th Republic Day parade on Rajpath – on one, several women officers led the army and paramilitary contingents and even performed motorcycle stunts. Besides this, four veterans of Indian National Army of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose took part in the parade, for the first time since Independence.

While Major Khushboo Kanwar led an all-woman marching contingent of Assam Rifles, Lieutenant Bhavana Kasturi led an all-male contingent of Army Service Corps, another army officer Captain Shikha Surabhi saluted the chief guest Cyril Ramaphosa in the Republic Day parade, while performing a stunt by riding a motorcycle with standing on it. Another officer Lieutenant Ambika Sudhakaran led the naval contingent of Indian Navy.