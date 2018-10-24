Raman Singh touches 20-year-old younger Yogi Adityanath’s feet, seeks blessings

The chief minister, who faces triple anti-incumbency, was accompanied by his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh Tuesday filed his nomination papers from Rajnandgaon Assembly constituency for next month’s general elections in the state. The chief minister, who faces triple anti-incumbency, was accompanied by his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath. In eye-catchy moments during the nominations, 66-year-old Singh touched the feet of Adityanath, who is 20 years younger to him in age.

Singh is seeking a fourth term as the chief minister of Chhattisgarh. The chief minister has earlier represented Rajanandgaon constituency twice in the assembly. In 2004, he was elected from Dongargaon assembly constituency in Rajnandgaon district for the first time.

Raman Singh will see a direct competition from Congress’ Karuna Shukla, the niece of late former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The 90-member strong Chhattisgarh Assembly will go to the polls on November 12 and 20. The votes will be counted on December 11.

Tuesday was the last day of filing of nominations for the first phase of the polls. Other Candidates from BJP, Congress and other parties also filed their nominations for the 18 seats.

The elections are being held in two-phases due to the presence of naxal-affected regions in the state. All the eight naxal-affected districts-Bastar, Bijapur, Dantewada, Sukma, Kondagaon, Kanker, Narayanpur and Rajnandgaon will go to polls in the first phase.