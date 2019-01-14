WATCH: Ram Vilas Paswan draws daughter’s ire for referring to Rabri Devi as ‘angootha chhap’

By: | Published: January 14, 2019 1:52 PM

Asha Paswan sat on a 'dharna' in front of the Lok Janshakti Party office near the Patna airport. Asha Paswan accused her father of insulting Rabri Devi, wife of RJD leader Lalu Prasad who is currently in jail.

Ram Vilas Paswan, Rabri Devi, angootha chhap, Asha Paswan, Asha Paswan protestsRam Vilas Paswan had on Friday said that RJD believed in merely raising slogans and making ‘angootha chhap’ the Chief Minister. (PTI)

LJP chief and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan’s daughter Asha Paswan on Sunday held a protest against her father for calling former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi an ‘angootha chhap'(illiterate). Ram Vilas Paswan had on Friday said that RJD believed in merely raising slogans and making ‘angootha chhap’ the Chief Minister.

She asked Paswan to apologize to the former Bihar CM. Speaking to ANI, Asha Paswan said: "I want him to take back his words & apologise. He should respect all women." She is the daughter of Ram Vilas Paswan from his first wife Raj Kumari Devi.

She asked Paswan to apologize to the former Bihar CM. Speaking to ANI, Asha Paswan said: “I want him to take back his words & apologise. He should respect all women.” She is the daughter of Ram Vilas Paswan from his first wife Raj Kumari Devi.

Asha is married to Anil Sadhu who is an RJD leader and considered close to Tejashwi Yadav.

In 1997, Rabri Devi became the Chief Minister after her husband Lalu Prasad Yadav had to resign following the arrest warrant issued against him in fodder scam. He appointed Rabri Devi as the new Bihar CM to hold onto power.

