Watch: Ram Gopal Yadav gets abusive on being asked about Samajwadi Party’s stand on no-confidence motion

Ram Gopal Yadav (File photo: ANI)

With the no-confidence motion all set to be discussed and voted on in the Parliament on Friday, Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav not just declined to comment on the party’s stand but went on an abusive rant when asked to comment on the matter by a reporter.

Confronted by the reporter over that stand that his party will take tomorrow, the Samajwadi Party leader refused to comment and said, “Nahi bataunga. Roj puchte hai bata dijiye. Bilkul ch….a samjhte hai kya hum logo ko ( “Won’t say anything. You people ask us to comment on this everyday. Do you think we are fools?”).

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Wednesday announced that the Lower House would take up the no-confidence motion debate, moved by opposition parties on a number of issues like special category status to Andhra Pradesh, cow vigilantism, atrocities against women and Dalitsthe alleged dilution of the SC/ST Act and mob lynching.

Meanwhile, the BJP today made light of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi’s claim that that the Opposition had the numbers to back its no-confidence motion. Reacting to her statement yesterday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar took a dig at her and said as per PTI, “Sonia Gandhi’s maths is weak.” He also recalled that in 1999, Sonia Gandhi, as the then Congress chief, had claimed to have the support of 272 MPs, after the fall of the NDA government.

Supporting his statement, another party leader Ram Madhav said the government would be able to defeat the motion if one went by mathematics. He also wondered whether Sonia Gandhi knew some other mathematics.

#WATCH Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav on being asked about party’s stand on #NoConfidenceMotion, uses a cuss word. pic.twitter.com/R9AhlU2hhQ — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2018

The BJP believe that the Narendra Modi-led Government would get the support of 314 MPs in the Lok Sabha , which at present has the strength of 533 currently. BJP’s list of 314 does not include Sumitra Mahajan , who is the speaker of the House.T he majority mark in Lower House is 267 at present.